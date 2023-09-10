Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.76 Million Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AYI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.14.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of AYI stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.28. The stock had a trading volume of 243,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,554. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.15. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.48%.

About Acuity Brands

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.