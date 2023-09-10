Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Invests $912,000 in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.66. The stock had a trading volume of 114,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,548. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.96 and a 52-week high of $220.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.03. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.18. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $688.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $606,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,143.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $606,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,143.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $853,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,423.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $2,165,665 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

