Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Makes New $588,000 Investment in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 15.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,471 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth $513,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Celestica Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CLS traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $23.36. 1,463,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,540. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.15.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.