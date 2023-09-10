Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Makes New Investment in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADEA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Adeia in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adeia during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adeia during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adeia during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adeia during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADEA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.35. 395,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,689. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.23. Adeia Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Adeia had a positive return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 55.32%. The firm had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.17 million. Analysts predict that Adeia Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.14%.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

