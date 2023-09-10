Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Makes New Investment in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. CL King assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,272 shares of company stock valued at $20,866,689. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.32. 273,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,890. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.01 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

