Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 100 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,961,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $677,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 84,128 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,221,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,189,000 after purchasing an additional 346,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,794. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.89 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.98.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

