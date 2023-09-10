Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases Shares of 6,700 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

AMG traded up $2.62 on Friday, reaching $132.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,086. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $180.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.07 and its 200 day moving average is $143.46.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $512.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.32 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 53.54%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.