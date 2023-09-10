Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases Shares of 900 Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $3,284,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $12,549,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 612,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,787,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,990,000 after buying an additional 405,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 335.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 67,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 52,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products
In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $77,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,443 shares in the company, valued at $845,189.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Installed Building Products Stock Down 1.0 %
Installed Building Products stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.54. 133,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,273. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.81. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $74.69 and a one year high of $158.18.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.03 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.
Installed Building Products Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.58%.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
