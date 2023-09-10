Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in AGCO by 7,866.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,052 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AGCO by 2,102.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,684,000 after purchasing an additional 693,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,107,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,395,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in AGCO by 451.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 776,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,015,000 after purchasing an additional 635,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.78. The stock had a trading volume of 486,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.63. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.