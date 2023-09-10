Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 15,350 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3,165.8% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 31,686 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

EOG traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.73. 2,398,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.55 and a 200 day moving average of $118.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.