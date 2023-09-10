Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 185,200 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 185,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 66.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 49,538,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,957,260. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.