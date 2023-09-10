Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 23,100 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in HP were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $29,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in HP by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.45. 5,942,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,936,333. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 114.62%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,516,764.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $127,865.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,757.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,111,755 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

