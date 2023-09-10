Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 23,600 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $42,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KDP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,411,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,526. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $39.73.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

