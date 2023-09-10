Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Takes $1.05 Million Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 40,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,163. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 86.88%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLMN. StockNews.com cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloomin’ Brands

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.