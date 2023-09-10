Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Takes Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OI. Citigroup reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE OI traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.63. The stock had a trading volume of 993,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,036. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

