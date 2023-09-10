London Co. of Virginia Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,612,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,676 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Comcast were worth $174,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,011,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 275,093 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 180,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 43,922 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %

CMCSA opened at $45.03 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average is $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $185.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

