London Co. of Virginia Cuts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,579,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,841 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $129,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 102.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $90.28.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,534.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.