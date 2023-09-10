London Co. of Virginia Has $118.07 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $118,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,020 shares of company stock worth $13,551,820. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

GOOG stock opened at $137.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $138.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

