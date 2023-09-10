Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.29. 2,166,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,992. The firm has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.45 and a 200 day moving average of $212.67. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

