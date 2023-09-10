Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 770,204 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,698,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770,204 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises about 0.7% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.13% of CoStar Group worth $598,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in CoStar Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 182,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,197. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 86.92, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.30. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average of $77.96.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,710,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at $23,710,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 over the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

