Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,142,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,960 shares during the quarter. VeriSign makes up about 0.7% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $664,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 132.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $1,682,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,389,294.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.72, for a total transaction of $137,978.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,238,913.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $1,682,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,389,294.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,796 shares of company stock valued at $8,623,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $206.56. 299,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,845. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.58. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.24 and a 1-year high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.96.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

