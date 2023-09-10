Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 450.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,092,245 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $511,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.48.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,166,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.67. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

