Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $501.04 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,097,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127,183 shares during the quarter. Edison International makes up about 0.5% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.85% of Edison International worth $501,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Edison International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 189,441 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Edison International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 718,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,776. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 118.95%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

