Madison Avenue Partners LP Buys 383,552 Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,104,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383,552 shares during the period. Ovid Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.7% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Madison Avenue Partners LP owned 4.40% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $8,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OVID. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 245,291 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,001,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 173,059 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 300.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 107,134 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $199,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.07 and a current ratio of 10.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $254.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.13. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.14.

Ovid Therapeutics Profile

Ovid Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OVID Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 24,867.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

