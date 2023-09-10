Madison Avenue Partners LP Has $24.48 Million Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Madison Avenue Partners LP decreased its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685,009 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer makes up about 5.3% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Madison Avenue Partners LP’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $24,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $13.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.66. 2,937,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $357.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,174.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,174.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total value of $833,384.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,196.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,408. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

