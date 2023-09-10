Madison Avenue Partners LP Invests $6.80 Million in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 553,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,797,000. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.5% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Madison Avenue Partners LP owned approximately 3.88% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 3,928.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $25,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 133,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,474.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Andersen acquired 134,493 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,613,916.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,496,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 133,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,474.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MACK traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $12.23. 35,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,261. The company has a market cap of $175.13 million, a PE ratio of -111.18 and a beta of 1.76. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

