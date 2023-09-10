Madison Avenue Partners LP Sells 59,980 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Madison Avenue Partners LP cut its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59,980 shares during the period. Safeguard Scientifics comprises approximately 0.1% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Madison Avenue Partners LP’s holdings in Safeguard Scientifics were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 128,391 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Safeguard Scientifics in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE SFE traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.10. 5,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,534. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at $614,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

