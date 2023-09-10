Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,447 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2023

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.6% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,892,186 shares. The company has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.10. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

