Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Acquires 374 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.4% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $3.56 on Friday, hitting $325.52. 2,026,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.61. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.75 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.73 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Societe Generale lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

