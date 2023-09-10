Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Acquires 655 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 109.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,704,000 after purchasing an additional 149,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after purchasing an additional 86,561 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 838,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,336,000 after purchasing an additional 311,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $471.09. 408,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $500.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $484.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.75.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

