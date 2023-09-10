Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Acquires 845 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CACC. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

CACC traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $485.30. 73,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,957. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.27. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $358.00 and a 12-month high of $576.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 16.47 and a current ratio of 16.47. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $10.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.81 by ($0.12). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 48.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.00.

Insider Activity at Credit Acceptance

In related news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 9,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.72, for a total value of $5,571,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,214,448.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total transaction of $197,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,424,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 9,796 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.72, for a total transaction of $5,571,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,214,448.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,678 shares of company stock valued at $46,560,725. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

