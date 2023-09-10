Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $630,466,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.87. 800,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.59. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

