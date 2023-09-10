Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Buys 320 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.64. 2,161,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,683. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.63. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.02 and its 200 day moving average is $129.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRNA

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,614,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,982,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,305,510.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,614,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,982,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,305,510.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $4,879,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,149,173.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 313,652 shares of company stock valued at $37,412,390. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.