Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
IVE traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.86. 787,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,597. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.91. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
