Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IVE traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.86. 787,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,597. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.91. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.