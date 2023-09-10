Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $221.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,244,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,150. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.55.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

