Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,582,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,118,007,000 after buying an additional 260,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $668,923,000 after buying an additional 532,741 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.7 %

ALB traded down $3.14 on Friday, reaching $184.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,571. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.95 and its 200 day moving average is $211.02.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALB shares. HSBC lowered their target price on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.76.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

