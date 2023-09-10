Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.48. 1,065,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,421. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.32 and its 200 day moving average is $271.68. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.79.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

