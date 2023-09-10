Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bell Bank bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Arkos Global Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.39. 981,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,886. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.41. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

