Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $427,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

VUG stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.65. 474,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,668. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

