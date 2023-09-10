Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $511,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Broadcom by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $4,812,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $857.55. 1,681,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,338. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $875.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $752.82. The firm has a market cap of $353.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.