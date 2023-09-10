Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Medtronic by 109.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after buying an additional 418,648 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.96. 4,208,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,919. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on MDT

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.