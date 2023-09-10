Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Invests $4.52 Million in 374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 958,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,000. 374Water accounts for 2.0% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of 374Water as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCWO. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of 374Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 374Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in 374Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in 374Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in 374Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

374Water stock remained flat at $1.40 during trading hours on Friday. 71,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. 374Water, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $5.17.

374Water, Inc offers a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. It transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. The company offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

