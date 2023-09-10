Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,633 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,633 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,479,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 11.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.393 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SU. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Suncor Energy Company Profile



Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Further Reading

