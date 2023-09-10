Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,190 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Sanofi by 76.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 22,807 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Sanofi by 450.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 81,322 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 39,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 111.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

Sanofi stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.59. 714,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,728. The company has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.62.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

