Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Sells 802 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $281,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,813,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,384,810. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

