Marcho Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Marcho Partners LLP lifted its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,889,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,840 shares during the quarter. Unity Software accounts for approximately 14.5% of Marcho Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Marcho Partners LLP owned approximately 0.63% of Unity Software worth $61,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in U. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 5,564.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,105,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

In other Unity Software news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $312,647.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,138.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Unity Software news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $312,647.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,138.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $213,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 667,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,986,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 604,241 shares of company stock worth $24,846,790. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:U traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,200,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,358,207. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $533.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.80 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

