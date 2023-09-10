Marcho Partners LLP Buys 44,926 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Marcho Partners LLP grew its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,256,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,926 shares during the quarter. GitLab comprises approximately 10.2% of Marcho Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marcho Partners LLP’s holdings in GitLab were worth $43,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 352.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GitLab by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 51,977 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in GitLab by 18.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in GitLab by 128.1% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on GitLab from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.07.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTLB traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.35. 2,074,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,621. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.79. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 0.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $510,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 520,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,563,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,580 shares of company stock worth $15,179,123. 28.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

