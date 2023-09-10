Marcho Partners LLP Has $46.56 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Marcho Partners LLP lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 465,186 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for 11.0% of Marcho Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marcho Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Shopify worth $46,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 21.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,956,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,333,000 after purchasing an additional 91,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,048,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,020,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.81. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.34.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

