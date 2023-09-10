Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,610 shares during the quarter. Marriott Vacations Worldwide comprises 2.8% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tremblant Capital Group owned approximately 0.53% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $26,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VAC opened at $103.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.87. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $102.65 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CFO Anthony E. Terry purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.55 per share, with a total value of $204,390.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,567.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony E. Terry bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,028.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.17.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

