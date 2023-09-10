Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Position Raised by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,484 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials comprises 1.7% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $65,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $10,102,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 188.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 41.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,546,000 after buying an additional 92,676 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $42,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $416.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE MLM traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $438.09. 266,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $449.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.15. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.32 and a 1-year high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

